Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Raises Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 59.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,333 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,669 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHD. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 761.5% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $70.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $45.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.96 and a fifty-two week high of $79.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.80.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.