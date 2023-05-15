Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Purchases Shares of 91,066 Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 91,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,380,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned about 0.86% of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFLV. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFLV stock opened at $23.90 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.35. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $23.15 and a 12 month high of $26.41.

About Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

