Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Purchases Shares of 91,066 Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 91,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,380,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned about 0.86% of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFLV. FinDec Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $10,567,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,906,000,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,394,000. WPWealth LLP bought a new position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,273,000. Finally, Relaxing Retirement Coach bought a new position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,139,000.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFLV stock opened at $23.90 on Monday. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $23.15 and a one year high of $26.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.35.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

