Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $3.75 Million Holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,196 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $3,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Targa Resources by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,285,039 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $94,451,000 after acquiring an additional 280,401 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Targa Resources by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 159,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,929,000 after acquiring an additional 16,231 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its stake in Targa Resources by 119.1% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 189,509 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $13,929,000 after acquiring an additional 103,025 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Targa Resources by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 98,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TRGP opened at $69.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 2.28. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12-month low of $55.56 and a 12-month high of $80.40.

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.81%.

TRGP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Targa Resources from $110.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $87.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.82.

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil, and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

