Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $2.02 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 258.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,641 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 219.7% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

QUAL opened at $124.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $28.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $122.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.38.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.