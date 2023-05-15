Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $1.56 Million Position in Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 52,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,245 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Global-e Online were worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLBE. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Global-e Online by 176.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Global-e Online during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Global-e Online in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in Global-e Online in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Global-e Online by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Global-e Online Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of GLBE stock opened at $29.20 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of -24.04 and a beta of 1.25. Global-e Online Ltd. has a 12 month low of $15.63 and a 12 month high of $37.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Global-e Online ( NASDAQ:GLBE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.12. Global-e Online had a negative net margin of 47.77% and a negative return on equity of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $139.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Global-e Online Ltd. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GLBE. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Global-e Online in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Global-e Online presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.11.

Global-e Online Company Profile

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

