Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Cheniere Energy Partners Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:CQP opened at $45.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.85. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $40.20 and a 52-week high of $62.08.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners LP engages in the operations of liquefied natural gas. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

