Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Gap Up to $48.94

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $48.94, but opened at $50.51. Charles Schwab shares last traded at $50.60, with a volume of 3,022,519 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com lowered Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Redburn Partners cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.73.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.89. The stock has a market cap of $89.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 27.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.31 per share, with a total value of $2,965,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 656,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,937,074.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Charles Schwab news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 50,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.31 per share, with a total value of $2,965,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,937,074.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frank C. Herringer sold 9,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $739,070.93. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 157,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,698,692.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,706,960 and sold 59,778 shares valued at $4,670,001. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Charles Schwab

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 32,224.4% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 225,994,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,816,289,000 after purchasing an additional 225,295,680 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,325,555,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,109,194,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,784,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,399,817,000 after purchasing an additional 8,680,289 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,255,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,853,005,000 after purchasing an additional 8,563,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Featured Stories

