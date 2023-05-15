Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $69.21.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Price Performance

SCHW stock opened at $48.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $86.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Charles Schwab has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $86.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.89.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 27.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Charles Schwab will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 27.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Charles A. Ruffel sold 5,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total value of $418,634.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,073 shares in the company, valued at $976,464.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, President Richard A. Wurster purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.39 per share, with a total value of $108,780.00. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 101,391 shares in the company, valued at $5,514,656.49. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles A. Ruffel sold 5,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total transaction of $418,634.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $976,464.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 81,000 shares of company stock worth $4,706,960 and have sold 59,778 shares worth $4,670,001. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 32,224.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 225,994,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,816,289,000 after purchasing an additional 225,295,680 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,437,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,943,291,000 after buying an additional 2,589,952 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,566,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,712,255,000 after buying an additional 717,683 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,658,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,215,792,000 after buying an additional 606,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,255,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,853,005,000 after buying an additional 8,563,389 shares in the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Charles Schwab

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.