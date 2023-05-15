Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) PT Lowered to $255.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $260.00 to $255.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

CRL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $233.00 to $203.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $241.00 to $230.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Guggenheim raised Charles River Laboratories International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $260.73.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Charles River Laboratories International Price Performance

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $191.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $198.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Charles River Laboratories International has a 12 month low of $181.22 and a 12 month high of $262.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.34.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.23. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 12.23%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, COO Birgit Girshick sold 3,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.39, for a total transaction of $815,319.95. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,439,656.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Birgit Girshick sold 3,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.39, for a total value of $815,319.95. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,439,656.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,148,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,763 shares of company stock valued at $6,974,921 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Charles River Laboratories International

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter valued at $187,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 97,630 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares during the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter valued at $1,355,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 79,338 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,012,000 after purchasing an additional 16,840 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.