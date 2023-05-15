Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) PT Lowered to $255.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $260.00 to $255.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
CRL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $233.00 to $203.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $241.00 to $230.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Guggenheim raised Charles River Laboratories International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $260.73.
Charles River Laboratories International Price Performance
Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $191.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $198.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Charles River Laboratories International has a 12 month low of $181.22 and a 12 month high of $262.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.34.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Charles River Laboratories International news, COO Birgit Girshick sold 3,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.39, for a total transaction of $815,319.95. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,439,656.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Birgit Girshick sold 3,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.39, for a total value of $815,319.95. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,439,656.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,148,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,763 shares of company stock valued at $6,974,921 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Charles River Laboratories International
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter valued at $187,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 97,630 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares during the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter valued at $1,355,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 79,338 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,012,000 after purchasing an additional 16,840 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.
Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile
Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions.
