ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Short Interest Update

ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,770,000 shares, a growth of 17.2% from the April 15th total of 7,480,000 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on ChampionX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet raised ChampionX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ChampionX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.80.

ChampionX Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHX traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.72. 2,128,477 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,579,418. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ChampionX has a 12 month low of $16.64 and a 12 month high of $33.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.29.

ChampionX Announces Dividend

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. ChampionX had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 4.68%. The company had revenue of $948.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that ChampionX will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. ChampionX’s payout ratio is 38.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Paul E. Mahoney sold 1,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total value of $36,640.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,749,042.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ChampionX

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in ChampionX by 22.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,790,000 after buying an additional 25,300 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of ChampionX in the 1st quarter worth about $1,402,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in shares of ChampionX in the 1st quarter worth about $16,354,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 35,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 60,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 21,873 shares in the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ChampionX

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production and Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

See Also

