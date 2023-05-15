C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI) Short Interest Down 18.6% in April

C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a drop of 18.6% from the April 15th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of C&F Financial in the first quarter valued at about $2,553,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of C&F Financial by 102.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after buying an additional 14,448 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of C&F Financial by 13.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 75,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after buying an additional 9,203 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of C&F Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $505,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in C&F Financial during the first quarter worth about $360,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.00% of the company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of C&F Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from C&F Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. C&F Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.49%.
C&F Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking and Consumer Finance. The Community Banking segment provides checking and savings deposit accounts, business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.
