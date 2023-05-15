CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF) PT Lowered to C$4.00 at National Bank Financial

Posted by on May 15th, 2023

CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDFGet Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.35 to C$4.60 in a report on Monday, March 13th.

CES Energy Solutions Stock Performance

CESDF stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $1.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,462. CES Energy Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.53 and a 52 week high of $2.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.05.

About CES Energy Solutions

(Get Rating)

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.

Further Reading

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.