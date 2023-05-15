CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF) PT Lowered to C$4.00 at National Bank Financial

CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.35 to C$4.60 in a report on Monday, March 13th.

CES Energy Solutions Stock Performance

CESDF stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $1.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,462. CES Energy Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.53 and a 52 week high of $2.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.05.

About CES Energy Solutions

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.

