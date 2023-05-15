Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Position Increased by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,411,267 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173,490 shares during the period. Cenovus Energy comprises approximately 0.7% of Bank of Nova Scotia’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.75% of Cenovus Energy worth $279,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cenovus Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 27.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Cenovus Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Cenovus Energy during the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Cenovus Energy during the first quarter valued at about $88,000. 49.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cenovus Energy Price Performance

CVE traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.28. 2,906,784 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,668,565. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a one year low of $14.44 and a one year high of $24.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 2.24.

Cenovus Energy Increases Dividend

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Rating ) (TSE:CVE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.19). Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.104 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a boost from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is 19.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVE. StockNews.com began coverage on Cenovus Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. CIBC lowered their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Cenovus Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy, Inc is a Canadian-based integrated energy company, which engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Corporate and Eliminations. The Oil Sands segment is involved in the development and production of bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

