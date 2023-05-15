Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Separately, Dawson James raised their price target on Cemtrex from $8.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

Cemtrex Stock Down 12.4 %

NASDAQ CETX opened at $9.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $7.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 2.17. Cemtrex has a one year low of $3.15 and a one year high of $17.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.62.

Cemtrex ( NASDAQ:CETX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported ($3.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.71) by ($2.28). The company had revenue of $11.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.30 million. Cemtrex had a negative return on equity of 77.83% and a negative net margin of 28.74%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cemtrex will post -4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cemtrex stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 144,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.59% of Cemtrex at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Cemtrex, Inc engages in the provision of solutions in the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services. The Advanced Technologies segment delivers technologies for IoT, Wearables and Smart Devices, such as the SmartDesk. The Industrial Services segment offers single-source services for rigging, millwrighting, in plant maintenance, equipment erection, relocation, and disassembly to customers.

