Cellcom Israel Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CELJF) Short Interest Update

Cellcom Israel Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CELJF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,100 shares, a drop of 19.5% from the April 15th total of 52,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 84.2 days.
CELJF remained flat at $3.62 during trading on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.60 and its 200-day moving average is $4.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.05. Cellcom Israel has a twelve month low of $3.06 and a twelve month high of $6.37.
