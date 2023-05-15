Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) Shares Bought by Donald Smith & CO. Inc.

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its position in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) by 0.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,974,345 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the quarter. Celestica comprises about 2.2% of Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. owned approximately 4.06% of Celestica worth $56,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Celestica by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 972,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,962,000 after purchasing an additional 55,358 shares in the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica during the 4th quarter worth $2,175,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Celestica by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 35,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 14,497 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Celestica by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 10,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica in the 4th quarter worth about $398,000. 56.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Celestica from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Celestica in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Celestica from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Celestica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Celestica from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Shares of Celestica stock traded up $0.12 on Monday, hitting $11.03. 173,041 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 496,720. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.99 and its 200 day moving average is $11.96. Celestica Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.21 and a 52-week high of $14.28.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Celestica had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Celestica Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS), and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS). The Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) segment includes aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.

