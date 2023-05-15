Celanese (NYSE:CE) PT Lowered to $120.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.06% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on CE. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Celanese from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on Celanese from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Bank of America started coverage on Celanese in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Celanese from $140.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Celanese from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.77.

Get Celanese alerts:

Celanese Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of Celanese stock traded up $3.50 on Monday, hitting $104.29. 261,567 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,133,727. Celanese has a 52 week low of $86.71 and a 52 week high of $161.37. The company has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Insider Activity at Celanese

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 19.58%. Celanese’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.54 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Celanese will post 11.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray purchased 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $117.15 per share, with a total value of $140,580.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,501.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celanese

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,774,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $846,559,000 after buying an additional 131,705 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Celanese by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,104,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $773,605,000 after purchasing an additional 142,516 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,094,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $445,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,456 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,464,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $268,377,000 after purchasing an additional 12,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,096,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $213,996,000 after purchasing an additional 9,403 shares during the period. 92.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celanese Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.