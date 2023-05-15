Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) SVP Mark Christopher Murray Buys 1,008 Shares

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) SVP Mark Christopher Murray acquired 1,008 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $101.69 per share, with a total value of $102,503.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 11,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,298.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Mark Christopher Murray also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 28th, Mark Christopher Murray purchased 1,200 shares of Celanese stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $117.15 per share, with a total value of $140,580.00.

Celanese Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CE traded up $4.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $105.22. 1,514,943 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,147,808. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.16 and its 200-day moving average is $108.80. Celanese Co. has a one year low of $86.71 and a one year high of $161.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.35. Celanese had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 19.58%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.60%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celanese

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 588.2% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 158.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 92.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CE shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Celanese from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Celanese from $139.00 to $131.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Celanese from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Celanese from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Celanese from $113.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Celanese presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.77.

About Celanese

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

