CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) Short Interest Update

CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,040,000 shares, an increase of 8.1% from the April 15th total of 5,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 187,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 32.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CVM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CEL-SCI in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of CEL-SCI in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

Get CEL-SCI alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CEL-SCI

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of CEL-SCI by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 3,823 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CEL-SCI by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 382,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 4,046 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of CEL-SCI by 195.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 5,474 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in CEL-SCI by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in CEL-SCI by 1,061.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 8,577 shares during the last quarter. 14.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CEL-SCI Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:CVM traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.63. The stock had a trading volume of 62,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,605. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.77. CEL-SCI has a 12-month low of $1.86 and a 12-month high of $5.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $117.25 million, a P/E ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.66.

CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter.

About CEL-SCI

(Get Rating)

CEL-SCI Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of investigational immunotherapy products for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Multikine and Ligand Epitope Presentation System (LEAPS). Multikine is an investigational immunotherapy for the potential treatment of head and neck cancers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CEL-SCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEL-SCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.