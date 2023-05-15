CEEK VR (CEEK) Price Reaches $0.0658

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $53.02 million and approximately $7.89 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for about $0.0658 or 0.00000239 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.06332443 USD and is up 1.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 89 active market(s) with $6,494,644.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

