CBS (OTCMKTS:CBS.A) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $17.18

CBS Corp. (OTCMKTS:CBS.A – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.18 and last traded at $17.95, with a volume of 87231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.18.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.08.
CBS Corporation operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.
