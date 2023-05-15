CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Sold by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc lessened its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,566 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $3,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CBRE. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in CBRE Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in CBRE Group by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in CBRE Group by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in CBRE Group by 5.7% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in CBRE Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CBRE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.86.

CBRE Group Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of CBRE opened at $73.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.71. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.31 and a twelve month high of $89.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 1.36.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.