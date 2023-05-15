Cartier Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:CRTIF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Cartier Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:CRTIF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decline of 23.9% from the April 15th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Cartier Silver Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CRTIF traded down $0.00 on Monday, hitting $0.32. 25,005 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,384. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.42. Cartier Silver has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $0.74.
Cartier Silver Company Profile
