Cartier Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:CRTIF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Cartier Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:CRTIF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decline of 23.9% from the April 15th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRTIF traded down $0.00 on Monday, hitting $0.32. 25,005 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,384. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.42. Cartier Silver has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $0.74.

Cartier Silver Company Profile

Cartier Silver Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of iron ore properties and a gold property in Canada. The company owns a 55% interest in the Round Lake and Jeannine properties consisting of 111 claims covering an area of approximately 52.93 square kilometers located in the Fermont iron ore district in the Labrador Trough in northeastern Quebec.

