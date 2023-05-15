Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 173,400 shares, a growth of 16.6% from the April 15th total of 148,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Carter Bankshares Trading Down 0.1 %

CARE traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.48. 70,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,659. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.13. The firm has a market cap of $322.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.90. Carter Bankshares has a 1 year low of $12.35 and a 1 year high of $18.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James raised Carter Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Insider Transactions at Carter Bankshares

Institutional Trading of Carter Bankshares

In other Carter Bankshares news, CEO Dyke Litz H. Van purchased 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.32 per share, for a total transaction of $29,304.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,420.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders acquired 2,272 shares of company stock worth $30,297 over the last quarter. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CARE. Huber Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Carter Bankshares by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 440,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,163,000 after purchasing an additional 46,866 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Carter Bankshares by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 15,738 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Carter Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth about $172,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Carter Bankshares by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 2,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Carter Bankshares by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 3,183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.29% of the company’s stock.

Carter Bankshares Company Profile

Carter Bankshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial financial products and services and insurance products. The company was founded by Worth Harris Carter, Jr. in 1974 and is headquartered in Martinsville, VA.

