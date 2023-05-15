Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital downgraded Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

Cardiovascular Systems Price Performance

Shares of CSII opened at $20.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.88 and its 200-day moving average is $16.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $843.96 million, a PE ratio of -20.62 and a beta of 0.74. Cardiovascular Systems has a fifty-two week low of $12.26 and a fifty-two week high of $20.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 6.04 and a quick ratio of 4.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems ( NASDAQ:CSII Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The medical device company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.05). Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 15.39% and a negative net margin of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $61.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cardiovascular Systems will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSII. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 210.9% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 179.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

Featured Stories

