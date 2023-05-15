Capital One Financial Raises Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) Price Target to $20.00

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Capital One Financial from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Olema Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.85) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.44) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.94) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.71) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($3.70) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on OLMA. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Olema Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Olema Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Lifesci Capital reissued an outperform rating on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Olema Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.25.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.5 %

OLMA opened at $6.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $283.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 2.33. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.07 and a 12 month high of $7.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Olema Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:OLMA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.65). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Olema Pharmaceuticals will post -2.77 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,552,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,874,000 after buying an additional 254,785 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,474,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,070,000 after buying an additional 61,160 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,441,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after buying an additional 558,749 shares during the period. Kynam Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 461.6% during the third quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 1,399,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,863,000 after buying an additional 1,150,404 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 735,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 57,355 shares in the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

