Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) Short Interest Update

Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 616,300 shares, a decline of 27.9% from the April 15th total of 854,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 452,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTLP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cantaloupe by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,948,571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,507,000 after acquiring an additional 113,896 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cantaloupe by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,210,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,739,000 after acquiring an additional 126,387 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cantaloupe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,501,000. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cantaloupe by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 2,277,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,984,000 after acquiring an additional 421,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cantaloupe by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 1,810,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,138,000 after acquiring an additional 67,734 shares in the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CTLP traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $6.36. 210,243 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 471,515. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.86 million, a PE ratio of -79.50 and a beta of 1.81. Cantaloupe has a 52 week low of $2.77 and a 52 week high of $7.05.
Cantaloupe, Inc is a digital payments and software services company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The firm focuses on transforming the unattended retail community by offering one integrated solution for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management.
