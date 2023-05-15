Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) Price Target Cut to $28.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Cannae Stock Performance

NYSE:CNNE opened at $18.05 on Thursday. Cannae has a 1 year low of $17.11 and a 1 year high of $25.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.10 and a 200-day moving average of $21.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 0.87.

Get Cannae alerts:

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.65. The company had revenue of $155.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.00 million. Cannae had a negative net margin of 64.66% and a negative return on equity of 8.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cannae will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cannae Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Cannae by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 13,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,354 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Cannae by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 64,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 11,433 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cannae during the 4th quarter worth $1,311,000. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in Cannae by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 28,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palliser Capital UK Ltd purchased a new position in Cannae in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Cannae Holdings, Inc engages in the management and operation of a group of companies and investments. It operates through the following segments: Dun & Bradstreet, Optimal Blue, Restaurant Group, and Corporate and Other. The Dun & Bradstreet segment offers business decision data and analytics. The Optimal Blue segment is involved in secondary market solutions and actionable data services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cannae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.