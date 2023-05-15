Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) Price Target Cut to $28.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
NYSE:CNNE opened at $18.05 on Thursday. Cannae has a 1 year low of $17.11 and a 1 year high of $25.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.10 and a 200-day moving average of $21.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 0.87.
Cannae (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.65. The company had revenue of $155.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.00 million. Cannae had a negative net margin of 64.66% and a negative return on equity of 8.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cannae will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Cannae Holdings, Inc engages in the management and operation of a group of companies and investments. It operates through the following segments: Dun & Bradstreet, Optimal Blue, Restaurant Group, and Corporate and Other. The Dun & Bradstreet segment offers business decision data and analytics. The Optimal Blue segment is involved in secondary market solutions and actionable data services.
