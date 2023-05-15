Canaccord Genuity Group Downgrades THG (LON:THG) to Hold

THG (LON:THG – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 69 ($0.87) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 98 ($1.24). Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.67% from the company’s current price.

THG has been the subject of several other reports. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of THG in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of THG in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of THG in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded shares of THG to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 55 ($0.69) to GBX 220 ($2.78) in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, THG has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 144.50 ($1.82).

Get THG alerts:

THG Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of LON:THG traded down GBX 2.20 ($0.03) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 60.70 ($0.77). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,446,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,628,448. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 74.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 64.23. The company has a market capitalization of £789.10 million, a PE ratio of -164.05, a P/E/G ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.86, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.52. THG has a fifty-two week low of GBX 31.15 ($0.39) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 159.24 ($2.01).

About THG

THG Plc operates as an e-commerce technology company in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates pure-play sites, such as Lookfantastic, Cult Beauty, and Dermstore that offers approximately 1,300 premium brands across the skincare, haircare, cosmetics, and fragrance categories; Myprotein, a D2C sport nutrition provider that offers products across various categories, including vegan, protein, vitamin, athleisure, and healthy snacks; and THG Ingenuity, an end-to-end platform that powers businesses and brands, which offers hosting, analytics, fraud detection, logistics, and warehousing services, as well as digital brand management, including marketing, translation, and global customer services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for THG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.