Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) Director Buys $99,667.98 in Stock

Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Rating) Director David C. Flanagan purchased 3,397 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.34 per share, with a total value of $99,667.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,555 shares in the company, valued at $749,783.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Camden National Trading Up 1.4 %
NASDAQ:CAC traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.61. The company had a trading volume of 27,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,236. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.44. Camden National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.23 and a fifty-two week high of $49.10. The firm has a market cap of $432.10 million, a P/E ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.
Camden National Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.97%.
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th.
Camden National Company Profile
Camden National Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and companies through its subsidiary, Camden National Bank. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Camden, ME.
