Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) Director Buys $99,667.98 in Stock

Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Rating) Director David C. Flanagan purchased 3,397 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.34 per share, with a total value of $99,667.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,555 shares in the company, valued at $749,783.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Camden National Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:CAC traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.61. The company had a trading volume of 27,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,236. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.44. Camden National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.23 and a fifty-two week high of $49.10. The firm has a market cap of $432.10 million, a P/E ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Camden National Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.97%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Camden National

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAC. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Camden National by 155.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Camden National by 13,275.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Camden National during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Camden National by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Camden National by 654.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

Camden National Company Profile

Camden National Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and companies through its subsidiary, Camden National Bank. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Camden, ME.

