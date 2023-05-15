Cadence Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Cadence Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) by 26.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 7,126 shares during the period. B2Gold comprises 0.1% of Cadence Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Cadence Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in B2Gold by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,343,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,757,000 after acquiring an additional 103,507 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of B2Gold by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 199,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 24,045 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of B2Gold by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 577,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after buying an additional 30,187 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of B2Gold by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 9,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of B2Gold by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 26,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 9,250 shares during the last quarter. 52.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BTG shares. StockNews.com upgraded B2Gold from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $4.25 target price on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on B2Gold from C$7.25 to C$7.75 in a research note on Friday. CIBC cut B2Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $5.00 to $4.75 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, B2Gold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.46.

B2Gold Stock Performance

BTG stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,860,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,702,617. B2Gold Corp. has a 52 week low of $2.81 and a 52 week high of $4.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.95.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $592.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.00 million. B2Gold had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 14.60%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

B2Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

B2Gold Profile

(Get Rating)

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

