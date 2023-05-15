Cadence Wealth Management LLC Buys 48,479 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Cadence Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 315,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,479 shares during the period. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust accounts for 4.8% of Cadence Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Cadence Wealth Management LLC owned 0.15% of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust worth $5,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,905,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421,104 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,811,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,611,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,224,000 after purchasing an additional 458,309 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,439,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,893,000 after acquiring an additional 75,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 1,164.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 1,230,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,379 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust stock traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $19.25. 129,635 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 524,120. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a one year low of $15.11 and a one year high of $20.12.

About Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

