C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Stock Holdings Increased by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 58.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 484,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 177,967 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.41% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $44,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,267,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 60,345 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,525,000 after buying an additional 10,250 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,702 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,119,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $102,484,000 after buying an additional 229,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 10,816,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $990,387,000 after purchasing an additional 246,347 shares during the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of CHRW traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $98.90. 105,966 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,380,626. The company has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.18. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $86.60 and a one year high of $121.23.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 50.56%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael John Short sold 16,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total value of $1,689,166.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,937 shares in the company, valued at $7,939,972.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael John Short sold 16,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total transaction of $1,689,166.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,937 shares in the company, valued at $7,939,972.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 7,624 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total value of $774,369.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,836,691.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,275 shares of company stock worth $2,817,646 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CHRW shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $110.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.64.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

