BWS Financial Boosts Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Price Target to $11.00

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) had its target price upped by BWS Financial from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday.

Arlo Technologies Stock Up 27.2 %

NYSE ARLO opened at $8.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $814.36 million, a PE ratio of -14.02 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.69. Arlo Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.93 and a 12-month high of $9.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 83.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,269 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 733.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 8,182 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 4,395 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Arlo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Arlo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Arlo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision and development of cloud infrastructure and mobile app for smart connected devices. It offers wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors, smart security lights, and audio doorbell. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Spain, Ireland, and Other Countries.

