BWS Financial Boosts Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Price Target to $11.00

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) had its target price upped by BWS Financial from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday.
Arlo Technologies Stock Up 27.2 %
NYSE ARLO opened at $8.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $814.36 million, a PE ratio of -14.02 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.69. Arlo Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.93 and a 12-month high of $9.31.
About Arlo Technologies
Arlo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision and development of cloud infrastructure and mobile app for smart connected devices. It offers wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors, smart security lights, and audio doorbell. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Spain, Ireland, and Other Countries.
