Bullpen Parlay Acquisition (NASDAQ:BPAC) Short Interest Down 12.5% in April

Bullpen Parlay Acquisition (NASDAQ:BPAC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 12.5% from the April 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BPAC. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Bullpen Parlay Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bullpen Parlay Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in Bullpen Parlay Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $197,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bullpen Parlay Acquisition by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 20,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 2,582 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bullpen Parlay Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Bullpen Parlay Acquisition alerts:

Bullpen Parlay Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of BPAC stock remained flat at $10.45 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 76,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,470. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.43 and a 200 day moving average of $10.31. Bullpen Parlay Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.87 and a 52-week high of $10.90.

Bullpen Parlay Acquisition Company Profile

Bullpen Parlay Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of online real money gaming, technology, sports, digital media, hospitality, and leisure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bullpen Parlay Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bullpen Parlay Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.