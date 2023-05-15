Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Trims Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. cut its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 5,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $111.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.36. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.31 and a twelve month high of $176.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 23.95%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 17th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $198.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.30.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Joseph Alvarado bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $123.89 per share, for a total transaction of $123,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at $136,279. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.