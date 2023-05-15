Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Sells 604 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lowered its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,314 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 604 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 11,582 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 498 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 3,930 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,250.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QUALCOMM Price Performance

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on QCOM. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.96.

QCOM stock opened at $103.90 on Monday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.93 and a 1 year high of $156.66. The company has a market cap of $115.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.14 and a 200 day moving average of $120.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.30%.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.