Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Sells 471,274 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. trimmed its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 98.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 471,274 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Pool in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Pool in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Pool by 191.5% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Pool in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 226.8% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. 98.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on POOL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Pool from $460.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Pool from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Pool from $340.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Pool from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Pool from $415.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pool presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $383.20.

Pool Price Performance

POOL opened at $338.65 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $341.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $339.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.93. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $278.10 and a 1 year high of $423.97.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.21). Pool had a return on equity of 53.96% and a net margin of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. Pool’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 15.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pool Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This is an increase from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Pool’s payout ratio is 26.17%.

Insider Activity at Pool

In other Pool news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 2,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.00, for a total value of $821,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,849,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.

Further Reading

