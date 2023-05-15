Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Sells 263 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. cut its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDLZ opened at $78.19 on Monday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $54.72 and a one year high of $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.65.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

MDLZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

