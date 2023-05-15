Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Sells 1,982 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. reduced its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,969 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,982 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Shell were worth $4,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHEL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Shell by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,060,347 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,256,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992,903 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Shell by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,082,914 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,200,672,000 after purchasing an additional 312,570 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $677,739,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $549,346,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at $262,275,000. 7.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SHEL shares. AlphaValue upgraded Shell to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($36.59) to GBX 3,000 ($37.85) in a report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley cut Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,934.83.

Shell Trading Up 0.2 %

Shell Announces Dividend

SHEL opened at $60.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $210.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $44.90 and a 12 month high of $62.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Shell’s payout ratio is 19.07%.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

