Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Sells 1,514 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. reduced its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,514 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,910,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,107,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,394 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,549,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,562,551,000 after buying an additional 1,035,303 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 41.9% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,875,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $267,696,000 after buying an additional 849,278 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,155,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,200,330,000 after buying an additional 816,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 7,390.5% during the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 786,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,680,000 after buying an additional 776,000 shares during the last quarter. 63.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on DUK. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.60.

Duke Energy Price Performance

DUK opened at $97.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $75.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.06 and a 200 day moving average of $98.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.70. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.76 and a fifty-two week high of $114.50.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 9.11%. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.69%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

