Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Raises Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 64.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,611,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,027,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181,477 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,912,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $775,669,000 after acquiring an additional 357,700 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,013,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $538,170,000 after acquiring an additional 107,600 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,980,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $527,376,000 after acquiring an additional 76,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,535,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $410,433,000 after acquiring an additional 119,648 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $325.73 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $318.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $308.20. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $254.26 and a twelve month high of $334.42.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a $0.472 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

