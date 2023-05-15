Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Raises Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,952 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 289.4% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 35.7% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 826.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 880 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $31.16 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.06 and a 200 day moving average of $36.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.71. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.39 and a 12-month high of $44.96.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $34.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.56 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 12.42%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.16%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently -52.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Rosalind G. Brewer purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.95 per share, for a total transaction of $339,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,559,632.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on WBA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.46.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.