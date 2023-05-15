Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Purchases New Shares in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 74,394 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,338,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ONB. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,122 shares of the bank’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 35,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 85,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 72,905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

Old National Bancorp Stock Performance

ONB opened at $12.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Old National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.66 and a 12-month high of $20.19.

Old National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $457.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.00 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. The company’s revenue was up 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ONB. UBS Group began coverage on Old National Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Old National Bancorp from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet downgraded Old National Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Old National Bancorp

In other news, EVP John V. Moran acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.85 per share, with a total value of $49,625.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,625. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John V. Moran acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.85 per share, with a total value of $49,625.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,625. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Ryan III acquired 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.22 per share, for a total transaction of $100,204.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,638,306.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 23,200 shares of company stock valued at $317,679 and have sold 84,308 shares valued at $1,510,217. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The firm’s Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.