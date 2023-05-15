Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Lowers Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lessened its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,776 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WDAY. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Workday in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Workday by 975.0% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 258 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Workday in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Workday by 1,168.4% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDAY opened at $182.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 1.28. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.72 and a 1 year high of $206.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Insider Activity at Workday

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. Workday had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 8,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total transaction of $1,735,125.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,841,673.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 11,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total value of $2,304,205.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,988 shares in the company, valued at $79,331,123.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 8,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total value of $1,735,125.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,841,673.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,469 shares of company stock worth $8,469,440. Company insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WDAY shares. OTR Global raised Workday to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Workday from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Societe Generale lowered Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $212.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Workday from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.97.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

