Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Has $3.30 Million Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 733 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in Caterpillar by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 3,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. UBS Group cut their price target on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Caterpillar Stock Performance

In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 400 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $249.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,716.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,709 shares in the company, valued at $924,616.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $210.25 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.09. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.60 and a 12 month high of $266.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.37 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

Caterpillar Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.