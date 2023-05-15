Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Has $2.24 Million Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. decreased its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,780 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SCHW shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James upgraded Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.73.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

NYSE SCHW opened at $50.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.88. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $86.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.36% and a net margin of 34.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.32%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Frank C. Herringer sold 9,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $739,070.93. Following the transaction, the director now owns 157,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,698,692.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, Director Frank C. Herringer sold 9,139 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $739,070.93. Following the transaction, the director now owns 157,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,698,692.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles A. Ruffel sold 5,176 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total transaction of $418,634.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $976,464.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 81,000 shares of company stock worth $4,706,960 and sold 59,778 shares worth $4,670,001. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

See Also

