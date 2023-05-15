Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Has $1.58 Million Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. reduced its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,054 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in Intuit by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 2,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have recently commented on INTU shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $444.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $448.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $465.00 to $495.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $485.11.
Intuit Stock Performance
Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.76. Intuit had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Intuit Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.75%.
Insider Transactions at Intuit
In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total transaction of $229,652.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $568,863. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total transaction of $229,652.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $568,863. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.16, for a total transaction of $206,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,837.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,328 shares of company stock worth $3,019,323. Company insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.
About Intuit
Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Intuit (INTU)
- Exact Sciences Serves Investors Exactly What They Wished For
- Shockwave Medical, Fast Grower, In Boston Scientific’s Sights?
- Is Novavax Finally Turning Things Around?
- Bargain or Bust? Is Dish Network Stock Overcooked?
- UnitedHealth Group is an AI Stock That Isn’t Beating Expectations
Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.