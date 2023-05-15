Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Cuts Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lessened its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $2,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 1,130.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,102,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,678,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768,718 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 126.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,306,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958,400 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 129.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,882,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757,618 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 59.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,948,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,419 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the third quarter worth about $42,985,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $933,452.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,222,505. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $42.80 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $33.10 and a 1-year high of $49.17. The company has a market cap of $35.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.32.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CARR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Argus boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.07.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

